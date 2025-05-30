Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About His Time With Browns

The 2025 NFL Draft didn’t unfold as many projected for Shedeur Sanders.

The quarterback slipped to the fifth round, landing with the Cleveland Browns as the 144th overall selection.

While it wasn’t the draft position he likely envisioned, Sanders has embraced his new opportunity with enthusiasm.

The young signal caller recently signed his four-year, $4.6 million rookie contract and joined Cleveland’s roster.

During a podcast appearance, Sanders opened up about his experience so far.

“To get my first rookie contract is lit. Quarterback room is fun. Every day is fun. Going in there, everything is real good. I’m happy,” Sanders said.

Shedeur enjoying his time in CLE so far is nice to see 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QKbU7pFrbl — 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙃𝙌 (@clehqsports) May 29, 2025

The quarterback room provides Sanders with valuable mentorship from experienced veterans. Their guidance offers him insights into professional football while he continues learning the system.

Sanders has approached organized team activities with a professional mindset, showing no signs of being affected by his draft slide.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has praised Sanders for his work ethic during the early stages of the program.

The former All-Big 12 performer appears determined to earn his place on Cleveland’s roster through consistent performance.

During Wednesday’s OTA session, ESPN Cleveland tracked all four quarterbacks in attendance. Sanders led the group with impressive numbers, completing seven of nine attempts with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

While OTA statistics don’t carry significant weight, they represent positive early steps in his professional journey.

The Browns took a calculated risk by selecting Sanders in the later rounds. His collegiate production suggested he could develop into a capable NFL quarterback with proper development.

Sanders seems focused on proving the assessment correct through his preparation and performance.

