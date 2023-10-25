Former NFL Player Questions Deshaun Watson’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns are 4-2 and have pulled out some close wins despite not having their $230 million quarterback under center.

Deshaun Watson played briefly on Sunday against Indianapolis but left in the first quarter after aggravating his shoulder injury.

Before Sunday, Watson missed games against Baltimore and San Francisco.

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker performed just well enough against the 49ers and Colts to get wins, but the growing question is how long can the team sustain Watson’s absence.

Something doesn’t add up with the Watson injury. In the mean time.. go get Jacoby. Give Washington whatever. It’s worth it to save the season. — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) October 25, 2023

Former NFL player and current broadcaster Dustin Fox has an idea.

“Something doesn’t add up with the Watson injury,” Fox said recently on his Twitter account. “In the meantime…go get Jacoby. Give Washington whatever. It’s worth it to save the season.”

Fox is referring to former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who left Cleveland after the 2022 season and signed with the Washington Commanders.

Brissett was signed by the Browns before last season to start until Watson served his NFL-imposed suspension.

During that time, Brissett completed 64% of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a career-best 88.9 quarterback rating.

Before landing in Cleveland, Brissett had played for Miami, Indianapolis, and New England and was a starter for two years while with the Colts.

He’s viewed by many in the league as a valuable backup signal-caller who can provide a veteran presence.

However, unlike Fox’s plea to give the Commanders “whatever,” it’s highly doubtful that the Browns will make a trade for their former starter.