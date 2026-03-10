Insider Reveals Growing Concerns About Shedeur Sanders

While the Cleveland Browns go about the business of adding key pieces in free agency, it is important not to forget that their quarterback situation remains a problem. With no solution likely to be found with the remaining options on the market, it looks like any improvement will have to come from within.

Unfortunately, not everyone believes that it can. Though Shedeur Sanders does have his supporters, a closer look reveals he might not be qualified for the job.

Insider Jason Lloyd recently revealed some growing concerns about Sanders and his ability to watch film and read coverages.

“This is the spot that I’m in with Shedeur. I’ve talked to enough people and heard so much about him that’s not very good. What am I supposed to do with that? Am I supposed to play dumb and come in here and say, ‘Play the kid, let’s give it a shot?’ When you hear over and over that he doesn’t watch a ton of film, that he had to be shown how to watch film, doesn’t know when he’s hot, doesn’t know what he’s looking at in coverages. Am I supposed to ignore all that? Then, when you look at the data, it is what it is, and he didn’t play well. People want me to ignore that because it’s Shedeur. They want to ignore it because he was a fifth-round pick and if they hit on a fifth-rounder, it erases Deshaun. All of that might be true, but when you’re told things over and over from different people, you just expect me to just ignore that?” Lloyd said.

Sanders’ work ethic has not been publicly criticized by his teammates, and his locker room presence has been praised by many. However, that doesn’t mean he understands what he’s looking at if he does get into film work, which may be the point Lloyd is trying to make.

He is also correct that by some metrics, Sanders had one of the worst seasons by any quarterback in recent NFL history. Despite helping the Browns to three wins in his seven starts, and showing some development along the way, Sanders was a fifth-round pick for a reason, and wishful thinking by fans and some analysts cannot erase that.

As of now, new Browns head coach Todd Monken plans to hold an open competition for the starting job between Sanders and Deshaun Watson, with Dillon Gabriel possibly included. Watson is essentially guaranteed a spot on the roster after his latest contract restructuring.

Though that move gave the Browns some room to operate under the salary cap, it is unlikely it will be used to add to the quarterback mix. Free agent Malik Willis agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins, and Tua Tagovailoa is going to join the Atlanta Falcons. That leaves Kyler Murray as the top remaining potential target, but reports have him linked to the Minnesota Vikings.

So, unless a trade is made for Anthony Richardson or the 2026 NFL Draft results in the selection of Ty Simpson, the Browns and their fans will have to hope Sanders improves at a rate that may be unlikely at this point.

