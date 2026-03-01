© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Saturday, February 28, 2026
Former Player Believes Browns’ QB Decision Is Already Made

Mike Battaglino
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could be entering another offseason of quarterback intrigue, though it isn’t likely to come close to what they went through last year. In fact, it may turn out to be more quiet than anyone expects.

With Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Gabriel and Dillon Gabriel the presumed choices, the decision by new head coach Todd Monken may turn out to be more cut-and-dried than anybody realizes. Though Monken has said it will be an open competition, he may have a favorite in mind.

Former player Tyvis Powell said he believes the Browns’ QB decision is already made, with Sanders likely holding on to the starting job.

“I think it’s all smoke and mirrors. I think Shedeur Sanders is going to be the quarterback for 2026. To me, it just doesn’t make any other sense to do anything outside of that,” Powell said.

Powell, a defensive back who spent one offseason with the Browns back in 2017, listed the reasons he feels that way. First, he said that Monken likes Sanders, which is based on the revelation that the Baltimore Ravens were prepared to draft the QB last year until they learned he did not want to back up Lamar Jackson. Monken was Baltimore’s offensive coordinator at the time.

Second, Powell doesn’t see potential free agent signing Malik Willis as an upgrade over Sanders. Even though Willis may have shown more potential than Sanders in his limited time as a backup with the Green Bay Packers, it isn’t enough to take on the risk of an expensive contract.

Last offseason, the Browns traded for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco, and drafted Gabriel and Sanders. It created a four-man preseason competition that ultimately resulted in Pickett getting traded elsewhere, Flacco getting benched, Gabriel replacing him, and Sanders finally getting his chance when Gabriel was sidelined.

Though Sanders may have created some momentum for himself with steady improvement and victories in the final two games, his overall statistical performance was historically bad. Yet, Monken may want to avoid a circus at his first camp and will eventually ride it out with Sanders.

As Powell said, Sanders will then either prove he is worthy of keeping the job going forward, or he will fail to a level where the Browns will have an opportunity to select a new QB early in the 2027 draft.

