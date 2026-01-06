Former Player Believes One Browns Veteran Will Retire

The Cleveland Browns’ season is over. And with it, it seems like Joel Bitonio’s career as well. At least, that’s how John Greco feels.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, Greco claimed that this was likely the end of the line for the legendary offensive guard:

“Unless someone dangles a ridiculous amount of money in front of him I don’t think that matters anymore. He doesn’t owe anyone anything. He’s left it all out on the field. I’m still holding out hope,” he said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to feel otherwise. For starters, Bitonio already mulled retirement at the end of last season.

He still agreed to come back, but it’s not like the team gave him many incentives to stay. The Browns aren’t just one quarterback away, and it’s hard to believe things will be much better in 2026 unless they find their guy.

This will be a brutal blow to this organization. Bitonio is a beloved and well-respected leader in the locker room, a trusted voice, and – even at this point in his career – one of the best players in his position. Still, all good things must come to an end eventually, and his career won’t be the exception to that rule.

Bitonio looked quite emotional on Monday when talking about his potential decision. He will probably take his time before making an announcement, but at this point, it would be surprising to hear him say that he’s going to run it back for another season.

Of course, no one can take anything away from him or complain if he decides to ride into the sunset. He’s earned the right to walk away on his own terms after spending his entire career in Northeast Ohio.

Football is incredibly taxing on the body and the mind, especially for offensive linemen. He’s earned every right to rest and focus on his life after the game. Offensive guard isn’t the flashiest or most luxurious position in the game by any means, which is why Bitonio might not get as much Hall of Fame consideration as he should.

One thing’s for sure, though, he’s done more than enough to be a part of the team’s Ring of Honor.

