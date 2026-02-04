Todd Monken Addresses Major Question About Browns’ Identity

Todd Monken will have his work cut out for him as the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns. He has many difficult tasks to tend to, including improving the team’s meager offensive output.

While speaking to the press, Monken revealed some of his plans for the team. He said that success for the Browns is about finding their identity and playing to their players’ strengths.

It sounded like he isn’t focused on pushing players to try things beyond their reach, but instead wants them to understand their abilities and improve them.

“One of the things that our staff, including myself, have been able to do is take advantage of what a player can do and not what they can’t do,” Monken said, via Cleveland.com. “Every player in the NFL is elite, and they all have a trait, at least one trait that allows them to function, play at a high level. You just got to find what that is and not try to put a square peg in a round hole, taking advantage of what they do.”

Instead of turning a player into someone they are not, Monken will help them understand and embrace who they are now.

The team had one of the worst scoring offenses in the league last year, averaging just 16.4 points per game. Monken recently said that his main goal for the Browns in the new season is to score by any means necessary. He wants more points on the board.

Over the next few months, Monken will be talking to and examining his players to figure out what their best traits are. Then it’s about making a game plan centered around that.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam mentioned how Monken has worked with so many talented players, including several impressive quarterbacks. He has helped them focus on what they do well and improve, and now he will try to do the same in Cleveland.

