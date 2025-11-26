Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Analyst Names Browns’ Best Head Coach Since 1999

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

 

NFL fans are well aware of the Cleveland Browns’ documented struggles over the past 20+ years. Whether it’s their quarterback inconsistencies, coaching challenges, or any number of issues, many believe the Browns are cursed, or at the very least, have been dealt a tough hand.

This franchise has an unfortunate history of losing, making the playoffs just three times since 1999. With all of this in mind, it can be hard to identify bright spots, especially for fans who have stuck with the team for many years.

Bruce Drennan is one of those fans, and he was recently asked about the franchise’s best coach since 1999 in a segment of his show.

After thinking about it, Drennan reluctantly named Kevin Stefanski as the best coach in that span, saying, “By process of elimination. Oh God, help us.”

Stefanski’s Future With The Browns Remains Uncertain

Recency bias could be playing into this, as Stefanski is the current coach of the Browns, but in a lot of ways, he might be right.

Stefanski hasn’t truly had a franchise quarterback since he’s been in Cleveland.  Many would point to Baker Mayfield, but he was not the same quarterback in Cleveland as the version that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are seeing.   Stefanski has also led them to the playoffs twice since 2020, which is better than any coach has done in quite some time.

The Browns may still struggle with consistency and have a long climb ahead, but Stefanski might be the coach capable of leading them where they want to go. The problem is, Stefanski hasn’t done a lot of winning in the past few seasons, and his time could be running out.

Stefanski is in his sixth year with the team, and many would consider that to be enough time to prove yourself as a coach.  He could be fired sooner rather than later, but only time will tell what the team decides, and if they’ll trust him for at least one more year.

