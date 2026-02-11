Insider Pours Cold Water On Rumored Browns QB Target

In just a few weeks, NFL free agency will officially begin, which means the Cleveland Browns will have some choices to make. There has been great speculation about them trying to find a new quarterback in free agency, so the wheels on making that happen could start rolling soon.

Malik Willis, backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has been suggested as a possible signing for the Browns. Over the last several days, Willis’ name has been mentioned frequently in Cleveland, and some fans have grown excited about the possibility of him leading the team.

But Tony Grossi doesn’t see it happening, for a very obvious reason: Deshaun Watson’s monster contract and the team’s salary cap limitations.

Writing on social media, Grossi laid out his opinion.

“Anybody who connects Malik Willis to the Browns is ignorant of their Deshaun Watson cap situation. Ain’t happenin’,” Grossi posted on X.

Watson hasn’t done much during his first 19 regular-season starts with the Browns. He has thrown for 3,365 yards, completing 341 of his 557 attempts. Watson hasn’t played since 2024 as he has been slowly recovering from his Achilles injury.

If this were any other player, the Browns might consider moving on from Watson. But he signed a fully guaranteed $230 million deal back in 2022. That means the Browns owe him and have to pay him.

Of course, there is hope that he might really be healthy next season and could provide help for the offense, either as a starting QB or backup behind Shedeur Sanders.

Watson’s massive salary is a roadblock for just about any potential big contracts that could come to Cleveland, leaving them strapped for cash. General manager Andrew Berry could get creative and might find a way to stretch a new deal with Willis or another big-name player, but it would be difficult. Plus, it would lead to even more confusion about who will be the starting QB next year.

Additionally, the Browns would have competition if they attempt to sign Willis. Other teams are reportedly very interested in him, notably the Miami Dolphins. Watson’s contract and the team’s salary cap situation are big headaches, but the Browns could work something out if they really wanted to.

But if that is the case, they’d better be putting plans together now so they are ready to go for it when free agency officially kicks off.

