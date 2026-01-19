Former Player Sends Message To Browns Fans About Mike McDaniel

The annual NFL coaching cycle almost always includes a hot, up-and-coming coordinator who lands a job despite not having the experience that seems necessary. Sometimes it works out – like Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams – but other times, the newcomer turns out to be in over his head.

This year’s list of prospective new hires features several assistant coaches who have burst onto the scene, most notably Grant Udinski of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s despite the fact that the 30-year-old was a defensive player in college and just finished his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator.

Fellow Cleveland Browns head coaching candidate Mike McDaniel was once that rising coordinator who was given a head coaching job. After being fired following four relatively successful seasons with the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel now stands in sharp contrast to Udinski as they compete on the coaching market.

Former Dolphins defensive back Chimdi Chekwa recently sent a message to Browns fans about McDaniel, saying the coach brings valuable experience to the table.

“I think it’s interesting that [people] are so high on the young innovative mind of a 30-year-old who’s never been a head coach. And out on the young innovative mind of Mike McDaniel, who has likely learned some things after being a first-time HC. The human imagination drives up value,” Chekwa wrote on X.

In 2014, at 31 years old, McDaniel was the Browns’ wide receivers coach on a staff led by head coach Mike Pettine and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. He followed Shanahan to the Atlanta Falcons and then to the San Francisco 49ers, where he became the offensive coordinator.

McDaniel turned that job into his post with the Dolphins, and in four seasons was 35-33 with two playoff appearances. However, the 42-year-old is a polarizing candidate among Browns fans and observers.

Some think his offensive acumen and systems would be ideal. Others want Cleveland to stay as far away from McDaniel as possible.

The Browns have a long, recent history of hiring a coordinator with no NFL head coaching experience to be their head coach, a list that included Kevin Stefanski when he was brought in six years ago. However, that approach hasn’t worked out, leaving Cleveland to start from scratch again and again.

So, this time around, perhaps the Browns should look to hire someone with experience running an NFL team.

