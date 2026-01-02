Browns Nation

Login / Subscribe

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Friday, January 2, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Does Not Like Rumored Browns Coaching Move

Bruce Drennan Does Not Like Rumored Browns Coaching Move

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bruce Drennan Does Not Like Rumored Browns Coaching Move
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

With the 2025 NFL season about to end for the Cleveland Browns, there is a very strong possibility that they will be looking for a new head coach in the coming days. Kevin Stefanski’s job has reportedly been in jeopardy for almost the entire campaign, and his time may be about to run

out.

The Browns aren’t the only NFL team that’s going to be in the market for a new head coach. For one, the Miami Dolphins may be ready to move on from Mike McDaniel.

Interestingly, McDaniel could become an option for the Browns. He was once considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, and his team has rebounded from a slow start with some impressive wins late in the season.

However, analyst Bruce Drennan does not like that rumored Browns coaching move.

“Say it ain’t so. No, no,” Drennan said.

McDaniel is 35-32 in four seasons with the Dolphins heading into the season finale at the New England Patriots. Miami made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons but failed to win a postseason game.

By comparison, Stefanski was 37-30 in his first four seasons with the Browns, with two playoff appearances and one victory. However, the past two seasons have been dismal, with just seven wins in 33 games heading into the Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Stefanski is let go, the Browns will have plenty of candidates to choose from, including current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and they would be wise to explore any and all avenues during their search.

NEXT:  3 Key Browns Players Could Miss Bengals Game
Mike Battaglino
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

Browns Nation