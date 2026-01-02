Bruce Drennan Does Not Like Rumored Browns Coaching Move

With the 2025 NFL season about to end for the Cleveland Browns, there is a very strong possibility that they will be looking for a new head coach in the coming days. Kevin Stefanski’s job has reportedly been in jeopardy for almost the entire campaign, and his time may be about to run

out.

The Browns aren’t the only NFL team that’s going to be in the market for a new head coach. For one, the Miami Dolphins may be ready to move on from Mike McDaniel.

Interestingly, McDaniel could become an option for the Browns. He was once considered one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, and his team has rebounded from a slow start with some impressive wins late in the season.

However, analyst Bruce Drennan does not like that rumored Browns coaching move.

“Say it ain’t so. No, no,” Drennan said.

"No, no, no. No thank you." #DawgPound Bruce wouldn't touch Mike McDaniel with a 10 1/2 foot pole. presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/GeM9cD6XV4 pic.twitter.com/VxJ2KEYwFa — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) January 2, 2026

McDaniel is 35-32 in four seasons with the Dolphins heading into the season finale at the New England Patriots. Miami made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons but failed to win a postseason game.

By comparison, Stefanski was 37-30 in his first four seasons with the Browns, with two playoff appearances and one victory. However, the past two seasons have been dismal, with just seven wins in 33 games heading into the Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Stefanski is let go, the Browns will have plenty of candidates to choose from, including current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and they would be wise to explore any and all avenues during their search.

