Free Agent Tackle Could Be A Potential Fit For Browns

Although a lot of attention has been on the Cleveland Browns’ current situation with their quarterback, that isn’t the only position they need to figure out this offseason. The team has multiple issues that need immediate addressing, such as finding a truly reliable player on the offensive line.

One player to keep an eye on is Rasheed Walker of the Green Bay Packers, the 25-year-old seventh-round pick who has steadily earned his keep as a starter.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Ryan Wilson highlighted his potential. Walker, who just finished his fourth season in Green Bay, is entering free agency and is a name to watch.

“Rasheed Walker, the former seventh-round pick out of Penn State, could’ve gone much higher than that. He’s insanely athletic. He started 48 games in the last three years. There’s going to be a real market for him. He is going to have some interested suitors because there’s always a need for left tackles in the NFL,” Wilson said.

Cleveland.com’s Dave Bacon and Chris Easterling discussed Wilson’s take on Walker, agreeing that he’s a special talent who can start right away. That is what makes him an attractive option for the Browns.

With that being said, it currently seems unlikely that the Browns will make a huge splash in free agency. While they might be able to make a substantial trade, acquiring more talent in free agency may not be possible given their financial constraints.

The Browns have been signalling that they want to build on the young talent they already have. If Walker were to fall into their lap for the right price, they’d likely jump at the opportunity.

Walker is the sort of player who would be ready to go and able to start right away, and he would definitely address some of the team’s offensive issues.

Walker could be just weeks away from signing a very attractive contract with a new team, but it may not be with the Browns.

