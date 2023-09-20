Graphic Highlights Grant Delpit’s Hot Start In 2023

Grant Delpit’s only career sack came in his first NFL game and it helped the Cleveland Browns beat Houston.

But it was a blown assignment that found Delpit with a straight path to the quarterback.

And as he settled into Joe Woods’ pensive and passive scheme, impact plays became harder to come by.

But if early results are any indication, things are different for Delpit in Jim Schwartz’s defense, as noted by PFF.

The highest-graded safeties after Week 2 📡 pic.twitter.com/bCe6HIMUGP — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2023

Delpit is the AFC’s highest-graded safety according to the popular analytical organization.

He is the Browns’ leading tackler and has their only interception and forced fumble recovery through two games.

While he’s still looking for his second career sack, he got close with just his second career QB hit last week.

In Schwartz’s more aggressive defensive game plan, Delpit has become an impact player.

Delpit was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, No. 44 overall.

He was projected as a hard-hitting, good-instinct player from the start.

Bad luck hit him right away and he spent his rookie year on injured reserve.

And when he finally debuted with six tackles, the sack, and a forced fumble, the projections looked accurate.

#Browns Grant Delpit is playing the best football of his career and is one of the best safeties in the game to start the season. 🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mTNcfD80Je — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) September 20, 2023

He had a pair of 11-tackle games, including 11 solo tackles against Baltimore, as a rookie.

Delpit’s four interceptions last year led the team and included two in a must-win game against Washington.

But he was among a group of young players who couldn’t seem to break out in Woods’ system.

And it is safe to say that with Schwartz in charge, we can expect more good things from Delpit.