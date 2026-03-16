Hanford Dixon Loves Recent Browns Free Agency Signing

The Cleveland Browns have been more active during free agency than some of their fans thought they would be heading into the offseason. Most fans were seemingly focused on their two first-round picks, and considering the Browns’ relatively passive nature towards free agency in recent seasons, it didn’t seem like the team was going to make any massive moves.

While they haven’t had a major signing or trade of the magnitude of the Deshaun Watson deal a few years back, they have addressed several holes, mainly on the offensive side of the ball. Their front office has gotten kudos for the changes they’ve made on the offensive line, as it was one of the most frustrating parts of the team in 2025.

The defense was significantly better than the offense, but the front office didn’t want to rest on its laurels from a season ago. They’ve added on defense where it has made sense, including their recent move to acquire Quincy Williams, a linebacker formerly of the New York Jets.

Hanford Dixon gave the front office props for that addition, believing it was a move that could have massive implications for the defense moving forward.

“I have to give him credit for that. I think Quincy, is a former Pro Bowl player, I think he’s going to step in,” Dixon said.

Is Quincy Williams the most slept on addition of the offseason? #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 loves reloading the LB core. Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGElkE pic.twitter.com/5sELGjUKYM — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 15, 2026

The Browns’ defensive front is, of course, led by longtime veteran and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. He’s the most important piece of this defense, but the coaching staff knows he can’t do it alone.

Having a player like Carson Schwesinger come in and be so impactful during his rookie year was fantastic for the Browns, and adding a veteran like Williams into the mix can only help their cause heading into the 2026 campaign.

Defense wins championships, so they say, and if the defense takes even a small step forward from what they accomplished this year, the onus will continue to stay on the offense to score and keep up with the output that the defense is giving them.

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