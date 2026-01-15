Browns Face Setback About Rumored HC Candidate

Any NFL head coaching search is difficult, with many unexpected twists and turns coming up along the way. The Cleveland Browns know this better than almost any team.

However, it is very rare to lose two potential options at the same time. But that is where the Browns now find themselves.

With John Harbaugh reportedly about to be hired by the New York Giants, the Browns are facing a setback with another rumored head coaching candidate, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is likely going to remain on Harbaugh’s staff in his new location.

“Former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is expected to join John Harbaugh in New York with the Giants, per source. This has always been the plan,” Dianna Russini wrote on X.

Monken interviewed with the Browns to replace Kevin Stefanski, who was fired by Cleveland the day after the regular season ended. Shortly after that, the Ravens and Harbaugh parted ways, which was one of the first surprising developments of this hiring cycle.

In searching for his next job, Harbaugh reportedly had specific demands regarding his staff. The Giants seemingly satisfied those, which also took Monken off the market.

It will be interesting to see how things go in New York with quarterback Jaxson Dart. A rumored falling out between Monken and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was thought to be one of the reasons Harbaugh is moving on after 18 seasons with Baltimore.

As for the Browns, there are plenty of good candidates available to satisfy their perceived quest for another offensive-minded head coach. Contenders range from former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to up-and-coming coordinator Grant Udinski of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There are defensive coordinators being considered as well, including current Browns assistant Jim Schwartz. The Browns may be trying to hire a new head coach while also keeping Schwartz on that new staff.

It is all part of a notable upheaval in the AFC North. Mike Tomlin also left the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons, leaving Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals as the only returning head coach in the division.

The Browns could capitalize on this transition and take advantage of the opportunity to make up some ground on all of their longtime rivals.

