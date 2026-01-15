Browns Nation

Login / Subscribe

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, January 15, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Face Setback About Rumored HC Candidate

Browns Face Setback About Rumored HC Candidate

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Face Setback About Rumored HC Candidate
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Any NFL head coaching search is difficult, with many unexpected twists and turns coming up along the way. The Cleveland Browns know this better than almost any team.

However, it is very rare to lose two potential options at the same time. But that is where the Browns now find themselves.

With John Harbaugh reportedly about to be hired by the New York Giants, the Browns are facing a setback with another rumored head coaching candidate, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who is likely going to remain on Harbaugh’s staff in his new location.

“Former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is expected to join John Harbaugh in New York with the Giants, per source. This has always been the plan,” Dianna Russini wrote on X.

Monken interviewed with the Browns to replace Kevin Stefanski, who was fired by Cleveland the day after the regular season ended. Shortly after that, the Ravens and Harbaugh parted ways, which was one of the first surprising developments of this hiring cycle.

In searching for his next job, Harbaugh reportedly had specific demands regarding his staff. The Giants seemingly satisfied those, which also took Monken off the market.

It will be interesting to see how things go in New York with quarterback Jaxson Dart. A rumored falling out between Monken and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was thought to be one of the reasons Harbaugh is moving on after 18 seasons with Baltimore.

As for the Browns, there are plenty of good candidates available to satisfy their perceived quest for another offensive-minded head coach. Contenders range from former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to up-and-coming coordinator Grant Udinski of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

There are defensive coordinators being considered as well, including current Browns assistant Jim Schwartz. The Browns may be trying to hire a new head coach while also keeping Schwartz on that new staff.

It is all part of a notable upheaval in the AFC North. Mike Tomlin also left the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons, leaving Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals as the only returning head coach in the division.

The Browns could capitalize on this transition and take advantage of the opportunity to make up some ground on all of their longtime rivals.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Why Browns Like Mike McDaniel
Mike Battaglino
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

Browns Nation