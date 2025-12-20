Insider Believes Browns Could Make ‘Embarrassing’ Move In 2026

The 3-11 Cleveland Browns have gone through plenty of embarrassment for one season, especially considering they went just 3-14 last season and are staring at the very real possibility of repeating that record this year. With just three games left, fans are hoping the team can generate a bit of positive momentum heading into a pivotal offseason.

As embarrassing as things have been over the past two years, there is unfortunately potential for things to get worse. One insider recently suggested a path that could make things even bleak next year if the team makes one particular “embarrassing” move in 2026.

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, the crew discussed quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status in 2026. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson was asked if there’s a world where Watson takes the field again for the Browns next year, and he admitted what an embarrassing outcome that would be.

“Given the Browns’ history, if he’s No. 1 or No. 2 in the order, the odds would be pretty good. Now that would be thoroughly embarrassing, and that’s something that shouldn’t happen, because even if he plays well, okay, then he’s a free agent after the year, and look what you got for him, right?”

He admitted this is about as hypothetical as it gets and isn’t something to be too concerned about at all, but it would certainly be embarrassing if he took the field again and finally played well heading into free agency. As Jackson said, Watson hasn’t played well in five years, so this would be a wild outcome.

Shedeur Sanders has played well enough to at least put himself in the mix to be the quarterback next year, while Dillon Gabriel likely sticks around as at least a backup. The big question is if the Browns fall in love with somebody in the draft and use one of their two first-round picks on another rookie.

It’s easy to start cooking up doomsday scenarios when your team is 3-11, but Browns fans don’t need to start dreading a world where Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback again.

Even if he does make his way on the field next year, it will be short-lived, and Cleveland can finally move on.

