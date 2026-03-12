Insider Believes Browns Overpaid For New Offensive Lineman

The Cleveland Browns have been aggressive during free agency so far, and it’s clear that they are trying to make changes to their offense and beef it up before next season begins.

They have been so aggressive, in fact, that some people believe they have been too zealous and made some ill-advised contract choices.

Writing for ESPN, Ben Solak claimed that the Browns overpaid for guard Zion Johnson, who signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal earlier this week.

“The 1,001st Annual Classic Overpay Award: Zion Johnson,” Solak wrote. “This year, my award goes to Johnson with the Browns. The Browns needed new starters across their offensive line but came in at the top of the active guard market by signing Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million deal ($16.5 million APY). Plenty of guards (and even tackles) agreed to lower figures. Johnson was always going to get a sizable deal because of his age (only 26), durability and athletic profile. But the Browns shouldn’t have been the team to give it to him; they are not a guard away. The most likely outcome here is that Johnson can’t elevate the shaky offensive line play around him (just as he struggled to do in Los Angeles), and the Browns continue to have pass protection issues across the board.”

As part of this agreement, Johnson got $32.4 million in guarantees, which is a huge sign of just how much the Browns already value him and predict he will be a big part of their future.

Most predictions said that Johnson would receive around $10-$11 million from a team in free agency, so the Browns paid full price for him. For some people, it’s surprising to see them give so much to Johnson.

There have also been concerns about his ability, including his pass blocking. However, analysts have praised his run blocking and feel he still has room and ability to grow. On top of that, he has been very durable during his time with the Chargers and played 100 percent of the Chargers’ snaps last year, except for in Week 18 when all the starters were resting.

Johnson comes with several positives, and he could develop even more under head coach Todd Monken. But there will be worries of the Browns overpaying him until next season starts and he shows off what he’s capable of.

If he exceeds all expectations, this will be money well spent.

