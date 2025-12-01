Insider Believes Browns Will Make Major Change In 2026

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break this season. Every time it seems that they’re about to gain some momentum, they regress again.

That was the case again on Sunday. The team was fresh off a big road win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and having Shedeur Sanders under center seemed to bring a different type of energy. Also, with Jim Schwartz’s history of success against Kyle Shanahan, it seemed that the table was set for an upset – or at least a close game – against the San Francisco 49ers.

That’s why the fans and even the media seem to have lost their patience with Kevin Stefanski. Things may have run their course, and NFL insider Benjamin Allbright believes he’s reached the end of the line.

Following the loss to the Niners, he took to social media to claim that the Browns would probably look at a full reset this offseason.

“I think you’re probably looking at a reset in Cleveland. Stefanski will have an OC job this off-season if he wants it,” Allbright posted on X.

Stefanski Faces Scrutiny Despite Past Success

Kevin Stefanski might be a pretty good coach; he’s even won two Coach of the Year awards. Unfortunately, he’s also had two consecutive terrible seasons, and this is a short-memory business.

Being a good coach doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the right coach for this team. And, after watching what guys like Mike Vrabel, Liam Coen, and Ben Johnson have accomplished in a short time, it’s easy to understand why the fans are frustrated.

Granted, Stefanski has also been dealt a bad hand, and GM Andrew Berry also deserves plenty of the blame. Still, it doesn’t sound like his job is in jeopardy right now.

