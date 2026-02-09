Analyst Reveals Browns’ 2026 Offseason Schedule

The NFL season just ended with the Seattle Seahawks winning the Super Bowl, but the league isn’t giving teams much time to rest. There is already a set schedule that the Cleveland Browns and everyone else are paying close attention to.

Writing on social media, Daryl Ruiter dug into the NFL offseason. There are many important dates to keep in mind. It gets started quickly, with February 17 through March 3 being the franchise tag window, the period when teams gain the ability to essentially block one player from the open market.

Following that, the NFL Combine awaits, and then the free agency “legal tampering” period, and finally, offseason programs and the draft in late April.

“Your NFL offseason schedule for Browns: February 17-March 3: Franchise tag window, February 23-March 2: NFL Combine, March 9-11: Free agency ‘legal tampering,’ March 11th at 4 PM: New league year, April 6: Offseason program begins, April 23-25: NFL Draft,” Ruiter posted on X.

Many of these are vital dates for the Browns. The combine, held in Indianapolis, will be crucial. The Browns will have several choices to make in the draft, so the combine is going to be when they do a lot of studying.

The start of offseason programs will also be essential for the Browns, as it will give new head coach Todd Monken a chance to begin leading his team.

Because Monken is a new coach, the Browns will get a head start on offseason programs. Any squad with a returning coach will have to wait two more weeks.

Of course, everything pales in comparison to the draft. That will be when Cleveland finally reveals all its plans, and the fans get to see which direction the team could be headed.

There remain many questions about how the Browns will act in the draft. If they pursue a new quarterback, it’ll throw many expectations and assumptions – especially about Shedeur Sanders – in the air. If they focus on other offensive players, fans might hope the team is on the right track.

The season isn’t even cool to the touch yet, but many people are already looking ahead because a lot is going to happen between now and the next kickoff in September.

