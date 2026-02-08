Insider Believes Myles Garrett Could Reach Rare NFL Milestone

There is already little debate about where Myles Garrett stands among the league’s elite defenders.

Now, one longtime Cleveland Browns insider believes he may be chasing something even bigger next season.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Garrett is not just focused on another strong year. He could be on a mission to accomplish something historic.

“I think he’s going to be on another mission to do that and to get his third NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, which would tie him for most in the NFL,” Cabot said.

That is not just praise. That is rare air.

Winning Defensive Player of the Year once is a career achievement. Winning it twice puts a player in elite company. A third would place Garrett alongside some of the most dominant defensive players the league has ever seen.

It would also strengthen what many already believe is a Hall of Fame résumé.

Garrett has long been the centerpiece of the Browns’ defense. His combination of size, speed, and power makes him nearly impossible to block one-on-one. Offenses routinely send extra protection his way, chip him, or design entire game plans around slowing him down.

Even then, he still finds a way to wreck games.

Sacks, pressures, forced fumbles, and game-changing plays have become routine. What separates Garrett, though, is timing. He often delivers his biggest moments when Cleveland needs them most, whether that is a late fourth-quarter sack or a strip that flips momentum.

Cabot also noted how much Garrett has grown over the past few seasons, especially under former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The scheme consistently put him in attacking situations, allowing him to line up around the line, move around the formation, and hunt quarterbacks.

The results spoke for themselves.

If the Browns’ defense remains aggressive and Garrett stays healthy, another monster season is not hard to imagine. And if he stacks yet another award on top of his résumé, the conversation shifts from great player to all-time great.

A dominant Garrett often means a dominant defense. And a dominant defense usually keeps the Browns in every game.

If Cabot is right, Garrett is not slowing down. He is chasing history.

