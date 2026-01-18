Insider Encourages Browns To Move On From Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to figure out this offseason, and it starts with the vacant head coaching position after the front office decided it was time to move on from two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. A number of intriguing candidates have already been interviewed, and there should be a resolution in the coming week or two so the organization can begin focusing on other pressing issues.

One of those issues is the uncertain quarterback position, where Cleveland’s lackluster group is likely playing a major role in the Browns not being among the most intriguing landing spots for prospective coaches. John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski have already landed two of the most attractive jobs on the market, while the Browns are still seeking out Stefanski’s successor, who will have a tall order in figuring out this QB room, which is currently led by Shedeur Sanders.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic recently wrote about the difficult situation Cleveland is in and made a bold claim about how the team should proceed at QB. He stated that it’s already time to move on from Shedeur Sanders.

“I don’t believe Sanders is good enough to be an NFL starter, and the noise around him makes it difficult for him to be the backup here. The Browns ideally are better off moving on from him, too,” Lloyd wrote.

Many wanted Sanders to be the starter right out of the gate, and Lloyd is right. The noise around him has been deafening since draft day, and whether it’s fair to him or not, it creates distractions and unreasonable expectations for Sanders, who is still just a fifth-round rookie.

He showed plenty of promise in his seven starts at the end of the year, but he also threw ten interceptions and showed a lot of the same flaws that caused him to slide on draft day. As of now, he is likely the favorite to open Week 1 as the starter, but he still has a long way to go to prove that he should be the next franchise quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

