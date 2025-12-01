Insider Hints Big Changes Coming For Shedeur Sanders Next Week

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t keep the momentum going on Sunday against the 49ers. They were fresh off a road win against the Las Vegas Raiders, and with all the success defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had against Kyle Shanahan in the past, some thought they could upset the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns kept it close in the first half but ultimately made too many mistakes. Shedeur Sanders had an efficient day, but many fans felt he was being held back by the play-calling.

With that in mind, NFL insider Albert Breer explained Kevin Stefanski’s reasoning and predicted things will be much different next week.

“The Browns, on the other hand, will be criticized this week for not letting Shedeur Sanders loose on San Francisco from a play-calling standpoint. The reality: The weather stunk, and the coaches called the game to protect the rookie quarterback. My guess is he’ll get a little more rope against the Titans next weekend,” Breer wrote.

Sanders Gears Up For Crucial Rookie Clash

Sanders made some nice plays in the first half, but he also failed to make some throws against the wind.

Ultimately, the coaches chose to protect him, and that’s the only thing you can ask for as a rookie quarterback. The weather forced the game plan to be that way, and throwing the ball 30+ times was a recipe for disaster.

Sanders will now square off against No. 1 pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have only won one game this season, and with this being the first-ever matchup between the two, we can certainly expect both teams to give their rookie signal-callers plenty of freedom to showcase their skills in a game with major implications ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

