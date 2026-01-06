Insider Names Coaching ‘Star In The Making’ That Should Interest Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in the very early stages of their search for a new head coach. Over time, preferred candidates are sure to emerge and become the focus to replace Kevin Stefanski.

Though there may not be a clear-cut top choice in this coaching cycle, several assistants around the NFL are seen as future head coaches. That includes some of the top coordinators in the league.

Insider James Palmer has identified Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as a coaching “star in the making” who should interest the Browns.

“I’ve talked to some coaches that have worked with him in the college ranks and the pro ranks, and they are like, ‘He is ready. He is a star in the making,'” Palmer said.

"He is a star in the making." 🚨 @JamesPalmerTV provides some names for @CLETalkingHeads to keep an eye on for the #Browns head coach search https://t.co/kMnLcXIxYa pic.twitter.com/dB4FpvUGnQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 6, 2026

Minter was identified as a possible candidate for the Browns almost immediately after Stefanski was let go the day after the season ended. He was among a group of coordinators linked to the job, including Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. In addition, current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is likely to be considered.

In fact, Minter is also among the betting favorites to land the job, along with Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was also mentioned, but it looks as if he will not be available.

Minter joined the Chargers prior to the 2024 season, arriving along with head coach Jim Harbaugh. The two men worked together at the University of Michigan, where Minter spent two seasons as defensive coordinator and helped it win the national championship.

With Harbaugh suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season, Minter served as the interim head coach in the opener, a win against East Carolina. That is his only head coaching experience at any level to date, which could make him a somewhat risky hire for the Browns.

However, as Palmer said, the reputation Minter has developed over a long career as an assistant could mean the time is right for him to take over a team of his own.

NEXT:

Browns WR Notes Big Accomplishment This Season