Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Will Make ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Free Agency Move

The Cleveland Browns already surprised a good number of fans and analysts this offseason when they hired Todd Monken as their new head coach. Now, with free agency about to begin, they might be ready to make another head-scratching move.

The Browns have multiple needs to address, and after cleaning up their salary cap situation as best they could, they might be in a position to make a substantial signing on the market. However, that isn’t being greeted with the optimism it may deserve.

Analyst Tony Rizzo said he believes Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry will make a “jaw-dropping” free agency move, but it could require an over-market contract.

“Do you think Andrew will make a jaw-dropping move today? Yes, of course. You know what you have to do today? You’re going to have to overpay. That’s what free agency is. Mostly, you’re getting second-tier players, but you’re paying top-tier prices,” Rizzo said.

"Do you think Andrew will make a jaw-dropping move today? Yes, of course," – Rizz thinks the Browns have some surprises coming 👀 Do you agree? https://t.co/iVPyKX08M8 pic.twitter.com/SLl89YVphJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 9, 2026

Other than quarterback, Cleveland’s most glaring need is arguably on the offensive line. The Browns are on the verge of losing four Week 1 starters from last season as free agents, so the line needs to be completely rebuilt.

They already took a first step by acquiring Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans, but more work needs to be done. While offensive linemen don’t often receive headline-making contracts, the Browns may have no choice but to make a bold move, with players now able to negotiate with teams.

Cleveland could make a major statement by agreeing to terms with Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection working with Monken as his offensive coordinator. That would certainly be a coup for Berry, as Linderbaum is seen as the best free agent lineman available, regardless of position.

The Browns also have been linked to Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker, who is expected to land a substantial contract. Other options include Washington Commanders tackle Chris Paul and Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson.

Rizzo is correct in saying most free agents are not among the elite at their positions. Yet, they wind up being paid as such.

However, they may be better than the players a team already has, and in the Browns’ unique case, can fill a major need that cannot be solved otherwise.

NEXT:

Browns Could Have Interest In Recently Released QB