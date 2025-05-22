Josh Cribbs Says 1 Browns QB Is Likely ‘Trade Bait’

Deshaun Watson has taken a notable step in his recovery, recently spotted throwing to teammates at the Cleveland Browns’ facility after weeks out of his walking boot.

Despite his progress, he’s not expected to be ready for Week 1 and isn’t projected to return to the quarterback competition when cleared.

Yet, his return to throwing activities has drawn attention across the league.

Browns legend Josh Cribbs offered an unexpected perspective on a recent episode of his podcast.

The former return specialist suggested Watson’s field activity might serve a different purpose altogether.

“I think [Deshaun Watson’s] preparation is more for a trade opportunity, and the Browns will get some good stuff for him—not the best, but they will get something for him. And, they will pay a portion of his salary, and the Browns will eat the rest,” Cribbs said.

He underwent a second Achilles surgery on January 9, following an aggravation of the injury.

Watson’s role in Cleveland’s future has seemed uncertain for months.

The front office made several offseason moves that suggested they were preparing alternatives at the position.

They drafted quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel while adding veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to create depth.

The Browns now possess one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL.

Watson’s name has barely factored into discussions about the 2025 season.

However, should he make a full recovery and return to form this year, it would create an unexpected situation for a team that appears to be moving forward without him.

Cleveland has yet to name a long-term solution at quarterback. With Watson now throwing again, the already complicated quarterback picture becomes even more intriguing as training camp approaches.

