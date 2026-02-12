Insider Names Veteran QB Browns Could Target

The Cleveland Browns are entering another offseason without a clear picture of who their starting quarterback will be for the foreseeable future. Shedeur Sanders had some promising moments, but he clearly didn’t do enough for the coaching staff to be confident in naming him the Week 1 starter.

With new head coach Todd Monken running the show, anything could happen over the next several months, which will have Browns fans with their heads on a swivel. Whether it’s moving forward with the quarterbacks currently on their roster, finding someone from the draft, or signing a veteran, some decisions have to be made sooner rather than later.

If the Browns go with a veteran option, Tony Grossi believes Tyler Huntley will be an option they will strongly consider.

“I would think signing a low-price veteran, Huntley, fits the mold,” Grossi said.

As Grossi mentioned and alluded to throughout this clip, Tyler Huntley has not only experienced plenty of NFL locker rooms and situations, but he already has familiarity with Deshaun Watson and Sanders. Huntley has been the backup for Lamar Jackson during most of his career, so he has the experience of playing with an MVP-winner, which is unique compared to the rest of his teammates.

Bringing a mentality like that could be the jump-start they’re looking for, at least from a character perspective. They can figure out the football implications at a later date, but finding the right person can often be better than finding the perfect candidate.

Huntley has yet to sign with the Browns (or any other team, for that matter), but there seems to be some traction circulating and forming over the past few days. With any luck, the Browns will be able to acquire him for a low price, and he can bring the right energy to a locker room that’s been devoid of positivity and excitement for several years. Regardless of whether it’s Huntley or somebody else, the Browns have to move quickly in the QB market if they want to find the best possible candidate.

