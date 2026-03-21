Insider Predicts Which Browns Rookie Will Make Biggest Leap In 2026

One of the most exciting things about the Cleveland Browns’ excellent rookie class from 2025 is waiting to see how much better they might be in 2026. Almost every player they selected in last year’s draft exceeded expectations, which now raises the bar heading into their second season.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in all of the major receiving categories. However, one of their young teammates may be on the verge of surpassing them.

Insider Jason Lloyd is predicting that Quinshon Judkins will make the biggest leap in 2026 and could be one of the best running backs in the entire NFL.

“I’m going to go with Quinshon Judkins because he missed all of training camp last year, obviously dealing with a lot of legal issues. He still came in and rushed for 827 yards. With a little bit better protection in front of him, I think, easily, Quinshon’s a 1,000-yard back in this league and could be one of the top rushers as early as this year,” Lloyd said.

The start of Judkins’ career was delayed by a legal matter involving domestic violence. After charges were not pursued, his contract negotiations hit a snag, and he did not sign until the day before the season opener.

He was on the field in Week 2, and he eventually progressed to his first 100-yard game in Week 5. He followed that with a three-touchdown game in Week 7.

Nearing a 1,000-yard season, his lack of training camp may have caught up with him down the stretch. He slumped with two games with fewer than 30 yards before suffering a serious leg injury that ended his season in Week 16.

Despite that, he finished as the third-leading rookie rusher in the league, behind Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders and TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots. Now, on his way to recovery and with a completely revamped offensive line, Judkins should be able to surpass the 1,000-yard mark, and if it meshes quickly, he could challenge for the NFL rushing lead as Lloyd suggests.

With Jerome Ford leaving as a free agent to sign with the Washington Commanders, it’s possible the Browns could select another running back in the later rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. That would complete their backfield alongside fellow second-year player Dylan Sampson.

Judkins will be its unquestioned leader and could be on his way to his first Pro Bowl selection.

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