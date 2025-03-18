Insider Proposes Wild Blockbuster Trade For Browns In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns hold 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the much-discussed No. 2 overall selection.

Analysts predict Cleveland will take a quarterback with their second-overall selection, and most mock drafts suggest Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will be available for the Browns at that slot.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot likes that potential pickup for Cleveland.

In her latest comments, however, Cabot also likes another signal-caller in this year’s class.

Cabot offered up a blockbuster trade for the Browns to consider, suggesting Cleveland should take both Sanders and another player from this class in the first round.

“I’m taking Shedeur at No. 2. I’m going to do the obvious, right thing there … But then, I’m trading back into the end of the first round with my second-round pick and some other things, and I’m taking Tyler Shough in the first round,” Cabot said.

The insider prefaced her comments by saying people would believe she’s “crazy” for this wild trade proposal.

She insisted the blockbuster deal would allow Cleveland to acquire two quarterbacks to develop, hedging the team’s bet on Sanders becoming a franchise quarterback for Cleveland.

Shough has been receiving “so much buzz” following his Senior Bowl performance, forcing Cleveland to consider adding him to their roster, Cabot said.

Tyler Shough 🚀 pic.twitter.com/PrZwjtLGG6 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 15, 2025

Cabot offered that this scenario would be a big win for an organization looking to shore up one of the NFL’s most valuable positions.

“In my mind, that’s a win-win situation; you cannot lose by doing this,” Cabot said.

First-round selections have an additional value because franchises can offer a fifth-year option to these players, a move that extends their rookie deals at a discounted rate.

