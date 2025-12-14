Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans For Dillon Gabriel In 2026

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes for Dillon Gabriel. Clearly, the expectations weren’t met.

The third-round pick out of Oregon couldn’t hold onto his starting job. Shedeur Sanders didn’t need much time to prove that he was a better option for the offense, at least at this point in their development.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean Gabriel’s days with the team are over. If anything, they still believe he can be a valuable contributor to the organization, even if it’s not as a starter.

According to a report by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns intend to keep him around, develop him, and figure out whether he can be a serviceable backup for years to come.

“With the Browns’ third-round pick under contract for three more years on his rookie deal, the plan is to bring him back in 2026 and continue to develop him. Depending on how the QB room shakes out, Gabriel could be the backup QB or the No. 3. But the Browns still like him and believe he’s worth the investment of more time,” Cabot wrote.

Most scouts projected Gabriel to be a backup at the next level. His lack of size and unimpressive arm strength always cast doubt about his potential at the next level, and even though he was praised for his accuracy and mobility, he didn’t showcase those traits when he had a chance in the pros.

Still, that doesn’t mean the third-round draft pick was a total waste. If he turns out to be a solid backup, it might all turn out to be good, especially if Shedeur Sanders ends up being the team’s franchise quarterback.

Sanders still needs to prove himself.

He’ll have four more games to let the team know that he’s their guy, but so far, he’s clearly given this team a much-needed spark.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Still Plan To Pursue QB In Draft