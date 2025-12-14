Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans For Dillon Gabriel In 2026

Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans For Dillon Gabriel In 2026

Ernesto Cova
By
1 Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans For Dillon Gabriel In 2026
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes for Dillon Gabriel. Clearly, the expectations weren’t met.

The third-round pick out of Oregon couldn’t hold onto his starting job. Shedeur Sanders didn’t need much time to prove that he was a better option for the offense, at least at this point in their development.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean Gabriel’s days with the team are over. If anything, they still believe he can be a valuable contributor to the organization, even if it’s not as a starter.

According to a report by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns intend to keep him around, develop him, and figure out whether he can be a serviceable backup for years to come.

“With the Browns’ third-round pick under contract for three more years on his rookie deal, the plan is to bring him back in 2026 and continue to develop him. Depending on how the QB room shakes out, Gabriel could be the backup QB or the No. 3. But the Browns still like him and believe he’s worth the investment of more time,” Cabot wrote.

Most scouts projected Gabriel to be a backup at the next level. His lack of size and unimpressive arm strength always cast doubt about his potential at the next level, and even though he was praised for his accuracy and mobility, he didn’t showcase those traits when he had a chance in the pros.

Still, that doesn’t mean the third-round draft pick was a total waste. If he turns out to be a solid backup, it might all turn out to be good, especially if Shedeur Sanders ends up being the team’s franchise quarterback.

Sanders still needs to prove himself.

He’ll have four more games to let the team know that he’s their guy, but so far, he’s clearly given this team a much-needed spark.

NEXT:  Insider Says Browns Still Plan To Pursue QB In Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 31: A general view of the exterior of Soldier Field ahead of The Gallagher Cup: The Rematch between Ireland and All Blacks at Soldier Field on October 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Analyst Predicts Lopsided Score In Browns-Bears Game
BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 10: Mason Graham #94 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Insider Reveals Mason Graham’s Rookie Grade
BEREA, OHIO - JULY 26: Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone calls a play during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 26, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Insider Reveals Update About Bubba Ventrone’s Future
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on April 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James Predicts Winner Of Browns-Bears Game
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: Cleveland Browns hold a sign in support of their team in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Names Browns’ Best Rookie This Season
Cleveland Browns NFL Draft
Insider Says Browns Still Plan To Pursue QB In Draft
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation