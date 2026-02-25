Robert Saleh Has High Praise For New Browns DC

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh may no longer work with Mike Rutenberg, but he still has nothing but very nice things to say about him. As Cleveland Browns fans continue to wonder how successful Rutenberg will be during his first year as defensive coordinator, Saleh is telling them to be excited and grateful for what could be ahead.

According to Spencer German, Saleh took time to praise Rutenberg, stating that if Gus Bradley wasn’t coming in as DC to the Titans, Rutenberg would be in that position.

He is predicting that Rutenberg and Jason Tarver will continue to push the Browns’ defense forward.

“If Gus [Bradley] wasn’t our coordinator, [Mike Rutenberg] was going to be our coordinator here. Outstanding human, outstanding individual. He’s going to bring so much juice and energy. He is as authentic as authentic gets. He’s elite with regards to the pass game from a defensive standpoint. He’s walking into a situation where he’s already got an elite staff in place. Guys like Tarver, their DB room, their D-Line group—they’re outstanding. I think he’s going to be a fantastic addition. Really proud of him,” Saleh said.

Despite not having any previous experience as a team’s defensive coordinator, Rutenberg is being handed the major responsibility by the Browns, partly because of the hard work he has done under Saleh.

Saleh and Rutenberg first worked together with the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Saleh packed his bags and moved to the San Francisco 49ers to be the DC in 2017, he brought Rutenberg with him.

When Saleh went to the New York Jets as head coach, he called upon Rutenberg again. Together, these two helped improve the Jets’ defense. When Saleh was fired during the 2024 season, Rutenberg also lost his job, and that was the end of their time together. But even though Saleh and Rutenberg haven’t worked closely since then, they are obviously still very fond of one another.

Since Rutenberg hasn’t been a DC yet, fans can’t look at any previous work in the position to judge him. But they can listen closely to the people who know him best, the ones who worked with him.

Saleh is a huge fan of Rutenberg and thinks the Browns made a smart choice by hiring him. That should count for something.

