Insider Warns Fans Not To Write Off One Browns Coaching Candidate

The Cleveland Browns seem to be interviewing multiple head coaching candidates every day, which is a wise strategy for such an important hire. So, it’s easy for some contenders to get lost in the shuffle.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees hasn’t been seen as a real threat to be given the job. Though he was one of the first people interviewed to replace former boss Kevin Stefanski, some people described that as more of a courtesy than anything else.

However, insider Mary Kay Cabot is warning fans not to write off Rees as a Browns head coaching candidate.

“We have completely forgotten about the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, who was the first interview for this job,” Cabot said. “I think that Tommy also falls into that same bucket of a guy that interviewed early that we have forgotten about and also has something that no one else does, and that is experience in coaching Shedeur Sanders.”

If the Browns want to keep Rees as a member of the organization, naming him head coach might be the only way to do it. With Stefanski as a hot head coaching candidate around the NFL, he reportedly would like to keep Rees on his staff wherever he goes, a situation that might come to pass sooner rather than later.

Ress does check several of the boxes the Browns are hoping for from their next head coach. With a strong background as a college assistant, he fulfills their desire for someone who can relate to and develop young players. In addition, Sanders did show noticeable improvement after becoming the starting quarterback, as he bettered his completion percentage and limited his sacks.

It could also limit whatever transition period would occur under someone new, especially if the Browns can also keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on staff. However, as a top candidate to become Cleveland’s head coach, that dynamic might prove to be too difficult to navigate if Rees were chosen over him.

The Browns are certainly not lacking for options, as they have reached out to almost every potential candidate in this hiring cycle. That includes Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, another early interviewee who may be getting overlooked as the process moves along.

Whatever the Browns decide, based on Rees’ candidacy to date, if it’s not with Cleveland, becoming an NFL head coach looks to be in his future.

