Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Reporter’s Question About Deshaun Watson

It feels that this whole season has consisted of Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski dodging questions from reporters. Whether it be about injuries, Shedeur Sanders, or his own job, Stefanski has worked hard to skirt certain questions when they have come his way.

And now he has another hot topic he isn’t trying to talk about. On Wednesday, it was announced that Deshaun Watson could be returning to the Browns soon because he is officially in the 21-day practice window after months of recovering from injury.

According to Tony Grossi, Stefanski didn’t want to speculate about what’s next for Watson and the team.

“When I asked Kevin Stefanski if it is the desire of the Browns org to see Deshaun Watson play in a game this season, he declined to answer,” Grossi posted on X.

It’s not surprising that this is Stefanski’s approach, because he is more interested in helping his present team for the remainder of the season instead of wondering what will happen with Watson. Besides, Watson has to do a lot before he’s ready for the field again, and his 21 days will be filled with workouts and drills that test his body and see if he’s prepared to play.

Of course, if Watson is ready to play again after these next three weeks, Stefanski will have some tough choices to make. He will have to choose which path the team takes with the quarterback position. No matter what decision he makes, he is sure to get pushback from some fans and analysts.

The Browns’ front office likely wants to at least try to use Watson, considering he has only played in 19 games for the team since signing his behemoth and controversial contract.

That means that no matter what Sfefanski says or thinks, he could be forced to slide Watson into the roster in 21 days.

