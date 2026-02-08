Insider Says Browns’ Next DC Has One Job Above All Else

Cleveland Browns fans are coming to terms with the reality that Jim Schwartz will not be back with the team next season. When the news broke that Schwartz was stepping away from his role as defensive coordinator, the reaction around Cleveland was largely the same: not surprise, but disappointment.

Fans understand that the Browns now face a significant challenge. Finding a new defensive coordinator will not be easy, as whoever steps into the role will need to check a long list of boxes and fully grasp how to build on the progress Schwartz helped establish.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, there is one responsibility that stands above all others for the next defensive coordinator: taking care of Myles Garrett.

Cabot discussed the situation while appearing on the Orange and Brown Talk, emphasizing that protecting Garrett’s role, production, and long-term success must be the top priority for whoever replaces Schwartz. In her view, everything else comes second to ensuring the Browns’ defensive centerpiece continues to thrive.

“You have to take care of Myles Garrett on this defense. You have to give him the exalted status that he’s earned. And the next guy is going to have to learn very quickly that he has to do that,” Cabot said.

Garrett is the heart and soul of the Browns’ defense, and any defensive plan moving forward should be built around maximizing his impact.

With Schwartz no longer in the picture, Todd Monken now faces a key decision: promote someone already on the Browns’ staff or bring in a new defensive coordinator from the outside. An internal promotion would provide continuity, keeping the scheme largely intact and placing the defense in the hands of someone who already understands the personnel and likely has an established relationship with Garrett.

On the other hand, an external hire could inject fresh ideas and a new perspective. A different voice might help identify and correct blind spots while bringing renewed energy to the unit.

Either path carries its own advantages, but the priority remains clear—put Garrett in the best possible position to dominate and let the defense continue to revolve around its most important player.

