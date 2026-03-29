Insider Shuts Down Recent Rumor About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns recently did a minor restructuring of Myles Garrett’s contract to create a little more breathing room with the salary cap. Of course, instead of taking the news at face value, plenty of people ran with the news and turned this into rumors that Garrett is getting traded.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and others have vehemently shut down any and all trade rumors surrounding the NFL’s new single-season sack king, so fans can rest easy on that front. Cabot took it a step further recently and shut down another Garrett rumor as well.

Cabot recently wrote about the upcoming owners meetings in Phoenix and what to expect in all aspects for the Browns. Among all of this, she shut down another rumor that the Browns and Garrett hadn’t been in contact this offseason.

“Cleveland.com has also reported that it’s untrue that the Browns haven’t heard from Garrett this offseason. They kept him apprised during the coaching search, and also talked to him at length just before the start of free agency,” Cabot wrote.

It would have been hard to believe that Garrett wasn’t consulted at any point during the coaching search. This franchise has missed the mark more times than most, but there is no way either ownership or the front office wouldn’t talk to their living legend before making a crucial coaching hire.

Hopefully, some more important topics of discussion can arise from the owner meetings so this nonsense can officially be put to bed. It would make no sense for the Browns to trade Garrett at this point. New head coach Todd Monken simply has to work with GM Andrew Berry to continue building out this offense, and it’s easier to do that knowing the defense is in good hands with Garrett’s leadership.

The draft can’t come soon enough. Rumors like this pop up during some of the quietest times of the NFL calendar, but there is no reason to worry. Garrett isn’t going anywhere.

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