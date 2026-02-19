Insider Urges Browns To ‘Seriously Consider’ Big Draft Move

With two first-round draft picks at their disposal, the Cleveland Browns might walk away with a promising young star in the upcoming NFL draft. However, they also might make a surprising move that brightens their future but limits their immediate options.

Writing for The Land On Demand, Tony Grossi was asked about what the Browns should do at the draft.

Although Grossi knows there is some supreme talent in this year’s draft, he believes Cleveland should trade down and try to acquire a first-rounder for 2027.

“I’d try to acquire an extra No. 1 in 2027. That won’t be as easy as it was last year because the Browns sit at sixth overall instead of second in the 2025 draft. But if there’s an opportunity to slide down in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, I would seriously consider it,” Grossi wrote.

The Browns aren’t new to the concept of trading down. In fact, they did so last year, which is why they secured Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick. But as Grossi said, it may be harder to do this year because the Browns currently have the No. 6 pick instead of the No. 2 pick like last year.

With so much to improve and a desire to get better quickly under new head coach Todd Monken, why would the Browns even consider dropping down in the draft? It’s because they believe next year’s rookie class will provide them with more of what they need.

Numerous analysts have said this year’s draft isn’t heavy on offensive talent. While the Browns can surely find someone who fits the bill, they might do even better if they wait one more season.

So, trading down doesn’t mean the Browns will look exactly the same next season.

They might try to secure a player with their No. 6, or they may decide to trade down and start planning for a future selection instead.

