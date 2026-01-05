Ja’Marr Chase Turns Heads With Comments About Myles Garrett’s Sack Record

The Cleveland Browns’ season ended with history being made, but not everyone around the league agreed with how that moment played out. As Myles Garrett broke the NFL single-season sack record, the celebration that followed quickly became part of the conversation.

Now, one of the Browns’ biggest rivals has weighed in.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase shared his thoughts on the play and the reaction that followed, suggesting the Browns may have crossed a line when Garrett set the record.

“I never knew you could let the whole team get on the field. That’s like me catching my 10th pass and the whole team running on the field. Can’t do that,” Chase said.

Ja'Marr Chase said the Browns should have been flagged after Myles Garrett broke the sack record. "I never knew you could let the whole team get on the field. That's like me catching my 10th pass and the whole team running on the field. Can't do that."pic.twitter.com/IVkQMFXWiu — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) January 5, 2026

From Chase’s perspective, the issue was not Garrett breaking the record, but the celebration itself. After the sack, Browns players poured onto the field to acknowledge the historic moment. Officials allowed play to continue without a penalty.

For Browns fans, the response was appropriate.

Garrett did not just break a record. He capped one of the most dominant defensive seasons in NFL history. Whether Chase agrees or not, Garrett is the new sack champion. The celebration happened. The record books are updated. And the Browns finally had a moment worth celebrating.

If that moment bent the rules slightly, it is hard to argue that it bent the truth.

Garrett earned every bit of it.

