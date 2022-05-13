Jarvis Landry Signs With New Orleans Saints

Offseason rumors and conjecture continue to revolve around who is signing where in the NFL.

But one former Cleveland Browns player took his name out of the rumor mill today.

With a social media hype post, Jarvis Landry announced his intention to sign with the New Orleans Saints.

Landry is from Louisiana and played his college ball at LSU.

Jarvis Landry is going home! The 5x Pro Bowler signs a 1 year deal with the saints. His announcement video is 🔥#Saints #NFL

pic.twitter.com/lxeBU8CylF — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) May 13, 2022

Recent rumors included heavy interest in Landry from the Baltimore Ravens.

That was after a week or so of conjecture his decision would come down to the Saints or a return to Cleveland.

Browns fans might be happy their former hero opted to jump into the other conference.

But Joe Woods’ defense has to prepare for a Landry reunion when the Saints march in for a Week 16 contest.

Browns Books are Closed On Landry

Former GM John Dorsey brought Landry to Cleveland after 4 years in Miami.

Miami put Landry on the franchise tag, but Dorsey promptly negotiated a 5-year, $75.5 million contract.

Landry earned Pro Bowl appearances in his first 2 seasons with the Browns, including a 1,000-yard 2019 campaign.

But his best year might have been his third season, the 2020 playoff season.

Landry caught over 70-percent of his targets from Baker Mayfield for 840 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He also ran for a touchdown and threw a memorable touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr.

Overall, Landry caught 288 passes for 3560 yards and scored a total of 19 touchdowns for the Browns.

But his non-guaranteed fifth year was too rich for the Browns, who released him after a failed renegotiation attempt.

Who Is The Next Jarvis Landry?

Andrew Berry drafted the reigning Big 10 Wide Receiver of the Year in Purdue’s David Bell.

Bell didn’t come with all the hype and expectations of some other Big 10 stars.

He is relatively slow, with a 4.65 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

But he runs good routes with excellent body control and positioning skills to catch passes in tight windows.

.@NFLonCBS analyst Charles Davis on @afternoon923FAN: "David Bell is one of those guys I pounded the table for. He's a bigger sized Jarvis Landry, but it doesn't mean he's going to be Jarvis Landry. He still has to prove that. I do think there's a role for him right away" #Browns — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) May 10, 2022

He is tentatively penciled in as the Browns’ main slot receiver, or Jarvis Landry’s heir apparent.

Bell is among 5 rookies vying for spots behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Anthony Schwartz and Ja’Marcus Bradley join free agents Jakeem Grant and Javon Wims in the mix, too.

And with fewer tight ends on the roster, Kevin Stefanski’s offense might shift some targets to the wide receivers.