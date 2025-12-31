Kevin Stefanski Has Blunt Response To Recent Rumors About Job Security

One way or another, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will soon no longer have to face questions about his future. He is either about to coach his final game with Cleveland, or he will be told he’ll be coming back for at least one more season.

It has been a lingering distraction for most of the year, though Stefanski has done his best to always put the team first. He has steadfastly avoided any discussion about his status when talking to the media.

Heading into the Week 18 finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, Stefanski had a blunt response to the recent rumors about his job security.

“The thing is what’s in front of us, and that’s our game Sunday down in Cincinnati. That’s all we care about,” Stefanski said.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on if he feels the need to address the team about his job security heading into the finale: pic.twitter.com/jagVE6of7B — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 31, 2025

If the Browns do fire Stefanski, it could come very soon after the game against the Bengals. After six seasons as head coach – some good, others bad – the organization likely already has all the information it needs to make the decision.

Doing so quickly would allow the Browns to keep pace with other NFL teams that may also be looking for a new head coach. Interestingly, the offseason coaching carousel could wind up with another possibly fired coach, Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins, emerging as a candidate for Cleveland.

In addition, insider Tony Grossi recently said that current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz “would be a candidate, no doubt.” Of course, a wide-ranging search could be delayed if a desired candidate is on the staff of a team that’s competing in the playoffs.

Then again, the Browns could surprise most observers and allow Stefanski to coach the remainder of the contract extension he signed in 2024.

