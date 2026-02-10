Jets Are Hiring Former Browns Coach

With a new head coach taking over the Cleveland Browns, it is no surprise that the staff continues to be in flux. While some assistants are staying on board, others are finding new jobs across the NFL.

As Todd Monken draws on his expertise and contacts on the offensive side of the ball, there’s not much room for some of those men who worked under head coach Kevin Stefanski. For example, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees followed Stefanski as he became the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and Monken replaced him with Terry Switzer, one of his colleagues with the Baltimore Ravens.

Monken also went outside the Browns’ organization to add new quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is bringing in assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Baker from the Pittsburgh Steelers as well.

As a result, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, former Browns QB coach Bill Musgrave is reportedly joining the New York Jets to serve in that position.

“The Jets are hiring veteran Bill Musgrave as QB coach, source says. Musgrave has been with the Browns the last three seasons, serving as QB coach last year,” Garafolo posted on X.

Musgrave’s time as an NFL assistant dates back to 1997 with the Oakland Raiders, which immediately followed a brief playing career. With the Jets, he will work under head coach Aaron Glenn and new offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

Two of Stefanski’s former offensive assistants will remain on Monken’s staff. Former tight ends coach Chris Jones is moving to wide receivers coach, and assistant offensive line coach Sanders Davis is reportedly being retained.

In addition to Switzer, Monken has added offensive line coach George Warhop and passing game coordinator Danny Breyer from the Ravens. They will look to turn around an offense that has struggled over the past two seasons.

Perhaps more importantly, Monken must fill out his defensive staff, starting with the coordinator position after Jim Schwartz resigned. Interviews with several candidates, internal and external, are ongoing. That list includes Cory Undlin, Aubrey Pleasant and Jonathan Cooley, as well as current Browns assistants Ephraim Banda, Jason Tarver, Brandon Lynch and Jacques Cesaire.

It remains to be seen how many of them will remain with the team once that decision is made.

