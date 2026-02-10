Insider Reveals Browns’ Potential Plans At Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns haven’t definitively revealed their plans for quarterback next season, which means fans are still asking the same questions they had a few months ago. Will the team turn to Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, or a new recruit? Speaking on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot said that the Browns’ options for quarterback are fairly limited right now.

The draft doesn’t have a lot of options for them, but Cleveland is going to “leave no stone unturned” as they search for who will lead this franchise forward.

“It’s not a great year, once again, to be needing a quarterback, and unless they have something up their sleeve that we do not know about, I think that they are potentially going to be looking at Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders. They’re going to leave no stone unturned, and they are going to look for quarterbacks either in the draft, free agency, or a trade, so it’s not over yet. We don’t know exactly what that quarterback room is going to look like yet,” Cabot said.

Is the #Browns QB job really going to come down to Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson? We talked about it on the Hey, Mary Kay! mailbag edition of the podcast. pic.twitter.com/9S0J2yvBsi — Orange and Brown Talk (@orangebrowntalk) February 10, 2026

When the season came to an end, a lot of people assumed that Sanders would be the Browns’ starting QB next season. And that may indeed be the case, but he will have to compete for that position.

The Browns are spending a lot of cash on Watson, and they might want to get their money’s worth from him.

If the Browns had a better position in the draft, they could target one of the big names who will probably go at the start of the first round. Instead, stars like Fernando Mendoza might be out of reach.

A lot can change between now and the draft. Some college players might make a big splash at the combine and improve their draft value. They could end up being exactly what Cleveland needs. But right now, the Browns don’t have a clear, attainable choice.

Questions about Sanders, Watson, and draft picks will continue to loom. But Cabot is promising fans that the Browns are doing everything they can to figure out their best course forward.

They know how important a solution is, and they are hard at work finding one.

NEXT:

Todd Monken Will Reportedly Retain Browns Assistant Coach