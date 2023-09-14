Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Jim Schwartz Has Made Unique Request To Browns Defenders

Jim Schwartz Has Made Unique Request To Browns Defenders

By

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The NFL has long been called the “No Fun League” and the league’s rulebook even contains penalties for infractions such as excessive celebration and taunting.

In fact, game officials will penalize a team 15 yards for either transgression.

Some of the calls made in the past were obvious while others have led coaches, players, and fans to howl with anger.

To them, football is an emotional sport and officials (including the NFL) should let the players enjoy themselves.

As fans have learned recently, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz expects his athletes to have fun no matter the consequences.

“We put an emphasis on that, we’re going to try to lead the league in effort, we’re going to lead the league in passion for the game and things like that,” Schwartz said about his ground rules during a recent segment by WEWS’ Camryn Justice.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II echoed Schwartz’s edict.

“Celebrating your brother’s successes, when someone makes a play, you should see everybody running over there to celebrate,” Newsome said.

During the Browns’ Week 1 shellacking of the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland’s defenders were seen celebrating a teammate’s success time after time.

At one point during the contest, Myles Garrett even did a little jig before rushing quarterback Joe Burrow.

That type of joy has come to be expected by Schwartz, and should a Browns defender get caught not celebrating a teammate’s success, the coordinator will call him out for “loafing.”

To loaf, in Schwartz’s parlance, means to have a lack of effort by not celebrating.

He believes that particular aspect aids in helping a defense put together a strong performance each week.

It all goes back to before the season began when Schwartz had a goal for the defense.

“That’s our job, is to find our personality, find our stride, find out what fits us the best and what we’re good at and to accentuate that,” Schwartz said. “I’ve never been around a good team or a good defense that didn’t have a personality.”

Cleveland will have an opportunity to exude more personality on Monday night when they face the 0-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses Browns' 20-Year Streak In Pittsburgh

35 mins ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Note Major Defensive Feat From Week 1

3 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Pittsburgh Radio Show Has Big Trash-Talk For The Browns

3 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Tony Grossi Has High Expectations For 1 Browns Rookie

4 hours ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Defense Made History Against Bengals

4 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Talks Browns' Chances To End 30-Year Drought

5 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On The Team

5 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Can Beat 'Anyone' In The NFL

24 hours ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Raves About 1 Browns Rookie

1 day ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephen A. Smith Includes Browns In Top-5 NFL List

1 day ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Browns Defender Praises Jim Schwartz's Mentality

1 day ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns HC Explains Joe Burrow's Week 1 Struggles

1 day ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Tony Rizzo Makes A Clear Statement On Browns-Steelers Matchup

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes How Browns Offense Was Prolific Against Bengals

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns battles with Orlando Brown Jr. #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Key Change Browns Defense Made In Week 1

1 day ago

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Thomas Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers' Injury

2 days ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steelers Will Face Browns Without 2 Important Players

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Notes 1 Major Factor In Browns' Win Over Bengals

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Announces Jack Conklin's Replacement

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson Outplayed His AFC North Counterparts

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Get Brutal Update On Jack Conklin’s Injury

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sent A Big Message After Week 1 Win

3 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Was In Win Over Bengals

4 days ago

Analyst Sends Fiery Message To Browns Ahead Of Bengals Game

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson Discusses Browns' 20-Year Streak In Pittsburgh

No more pages to load