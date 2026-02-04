Jimmy Haslam Opens Up About Key Factor In Hiring Todd Monken

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke with the media recently, giving insight into what happened behind the scenes before the hiring of new head coach Todd Monken. Haslam had an ideal type of coach in mind as he and his staff hunted for a new leader.

According to him, most of the players they talked to after the season wanted more accountability with the team.

“And as I mentioned when JW (Johnson) and I interviewed or spent time with 30 or 40 of our players, if you said, give me one common word, it is we need more accountability. So that stuck with us,” Haslam said.

Some people might see this comment as a sly shot at former head coach Kevin Stefanski, suggesting that Haslam perhaps believes that Stefanski never took accountability for the state of the Browns. Others believe that it is Haslam and his team attempting to turn a page and change the culture.

What does accountability mean when it comes to a head coach? Obviously, it means having someone who will make a plan, explain it, believe in it, and stick to it, all while skillfully explaining it.

It also means someone who is willing and eager to listen to others and to own up when they make a mistake. It’s about taking responsibility and making changes or accepting consequences. The players want to serve someone who is honest and recognizes when adjustments are needed, and Haslam has heard them loud and clear.

Haslam also noted that player development is vital for the future of the Browns. Monken’s years in college football will help him in that regard.

The Browns made the choice they feel is best for the future of this franchise, and now it’s up to Monken to prove himself.

