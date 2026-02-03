Jimmy Haslam Opens Up About Hiring Todd Monken

The honeymoon period has officially begun for new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken, though it may not be as blissful as he might have hoped. Questions regarding Shedeur Sanders’ status as a potential starting quarterback and Jim Schwartz’s future as the defensive coordinator proved difficult to answer right off the bat.

But there were plenty of good feelings to go around as well. The organization was steadfast in its messaging that Monken was their first choice all along, despite other highly touted finalists and the fact that he’s one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history.

Owner Jimmy Haslam was vocal in his support of the decision, as he opened up about hiring Monken, calling him the leader of the pack throughout the lengthy search.

“Our search lasted 20 days, and I’d say he was leading the pack or in the front pack the whole time too,” Haslam said.

That sentiment seems to confirm earlier reporting that said Monken was a unanimous choice of the Browns’ search committee, despite the breadth of candidates that were in contention. The former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator may have been a surprising choice to outsiders, but he seemed to be a clear winner with the organization.

Of course, Haslam would not say anything else on Monken’s big day, especially with Schwartz still under contract and his status unresolved. The veteran assistant coach is so angry at being passed over for the top job that he reportedly no longer wants to work for the team.

On that topic specifically, Monken deferred comment, saying it would be inappropriate. However, it’s an uncomfortable situation that needs to be settled quickly so he can go about filling out his defensive staff if need be.

The first question posed to Monken by the media was regarding Shedeur Sanders, and it certainly won’t be the last. On that topic, too, Monken did not give a definitive answer on who his starting quarterback would be.

All of these lingering issues will be put to rest at some point, and as long as Monken has the owner’s strong support, he’ll be given plenty of time and leeway to work them all out.

