Insider Sees Path For Jim Schwartz’s Return To Browns

Jim Schwartz was reportedly not happy about losing out on the head coaching job in Cleveland. When the Browns announced that Todd Monken would be running the team next season, Schwartz allegedly said his goodbyes to staff and made it clear that he was picturing a future elsewhere.

But that response to the Monken hiring doesn’t mean that Schwartz is really leaving. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot said the team’s defensive coordinator may come around and decide to try another season in Cleveland.

There is a chance he works well alongside Monken, and another season with the Browns could lead to future opportunities.

“I think there is a decent shot that he will come back, and I think he should. When things settle down and cooler heads prevail a little bit, maybe he will see the wisdom in coming back here and coaching one of the best defenses in the NFL. If he and Todd work together as well as they have individually, it could mean another chance for Jim to go out after this season and get more looks at head coach,” Cabot said.

"I think there is a decent shot that he will come back" 🚨 @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the latest on #Browns DC Jim Schwartz pic.twitter.com/LV9eJuod8h — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 3, 2026

No one blames Schwartz for being upset about not being named HC, especially after the success he has brought to the team’s defense and his loyalty to the team. Instead of going with him, the Browns chose someone who has no head coaching experience.

At the same time, Schwartz certainly has close relationships with many of the people within the Browns organization, and he probably doesn’t want to just cut and run. On top of that, he doesn’t currently have any options outside of Cleveland.

From a strategic standpoint, remaining with the Browns could be a wise move. If things don’t go well with Monken, Schwartz could once again be in the running for head coach within a few seasons. Or if he interviews with other teams, his experience and loyalty will surely help him.

Plus, it sounds like other avenues for him have closed. There were talks of him potentially moving to the San Francisco 49ers, but that isn’t going to happen now. So if he decides he doesn’t want to work with the Browns anymore, he would be forced to sit out of the NFL entirely.

Schwartz has every right to be hurt, but Cabot and others believe that he will calm down, think about things clearly, and return to the Browns, at least for one more season.

NEXT:

Jimmy Haslam Opens Up About Hiring Todd Monken