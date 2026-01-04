Joe Banner Isn’t Buying One Report About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns might finally be looking at their options at head coach. They have stuck with Kevin Stefanski through thick and thin, but that may no longer be the case.

Stefanski will finish yet another losing season, and after winning just three games last year, not many fans want him to stay with the team for the future. With that in mind, some believe that he might even be traded.

Nevertheless, Stefanski’s head-coaching record is far from appealing.

That’s why former Browns and Philadelphia Eagles executive Joe Banner just doesn’t see a trade happening:

“A coach with a 42-57 record is getting traded for something. Anything is possible but this would be pretty surprising,” Banner posted on X.

It’s as simple as that. Even if another team is interested in luring him away, that shouldn’t be the only reason why the Browns would want to keep him. If anyone else wants him, so be it.

Stefanski might be a good head coach, but that’s beyond the point right now. You can’t win seven out of 33 games and expect people to be satisfied with your job.

Even if the Browns win in the regular-season finale, winning games at this point is only moving them further back in the draft order.

The ship has sailed, and his fate with the organization might have been sealed already.

