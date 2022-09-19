Browns Nation

John Johnson’s Comments Bring Coaching Staff Into Focus

By

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

There were a lot of uncomfortable moments between the media and Cleveland Browns players and coaches following the team’s Week 2 loss to the New York Jets by the score of 31-30.

It is unclear whether Coach Stefanski knew why and where the breakdown at the end of the game happened, or if he just preferred to deal with it behind closed doors.

However, John Johnson III was more forthright in his postgame interview.

And what he said provides some troubling insight.

 

What JJ3 Said

Johnson, in his second year with the team, has been forthright.

Previously, when asked, he compared the Browns’ strength and conditioning program to that of his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.

He also famously tweeted about the team going away from the running game as he sat at home under COVID-19 protocols during the Green Bay game.

All this means he has credibility for being honest.

He hints at confusion in the signaling.

Either not everyone was aware of the signal, or each player was not 100% certain what the signal meant.

If he is correct, this is a fundamental breakdown not only in communication but also in teaching and coaching.

Wouldn’t those things be covered in training camp?

It could even start back in OTAs; it is part of learning the playbook.

What he says does explain why the Browns are ranked 27th in defensive efficiency through two games.

Miscommunication or not understanding the coverage is the only reason something like this should happen.

It is not as though this was the only time it happened through two games.

Denzel Ward talked about defensive miscommunication after the Week 1 Carolina game.

It also was a long touchdown pass that happened in the fourth quarter and made the game much closer than it needed to be.

He addressed that miscommunication and said, “we’ll get it fixed for next time.”

Headed into a short week in preparation for Thursday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it needs to get fixed ASAP.

A Steelers win on Thursday is the only thing that can make this week bearable for the team and its fans.

 

 

 

