Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kareem Hunt Speaks Out About Lack Of Interest In Free Agency

Kareem Hunt Speaks Out About Lack Of Interest In Free Agency

By

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Not so long ago, the Cleveland Browns had one of the best one-two punches when it came to star running backs.

But as good, consistent, and reliable as Nick Chubb has been, Kareem Hunt couldn’t keep that same energy up, and the team didn’t hesitate to cut him loose and let him test free agency this offseason.

As we’ve seen by now, the market for running backs has been nothing short of brutal this offseason, which is why it’s not surprising to see that there has been little-to-no interest in his services.

Even so, Hunt isn’t frustrated by the slow market, and he recently claimed that he’s just being patient and waiting for the right opportunity to present itself.

“I’m just being patient,” Hunt said, via NFL.com. “I’ve had some things come up. But right now, I’m enjoying my time with my family. I’m training and working hard and just staying ready.”

Notably, Hunt isn’t the only former star running back that’s playing the waiting game right now.

Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon, and even Dalvin Cook are all looming around and staying ready for when a team comes knocking.

Injuries can always open the door for someone to get an opportunity, and with Saquon Barkley threatening to hold out and sit throughout the season, there’s another potential opening right there.

Then again, it would be tough to make a case for Hunt over the likes of Cook or even Gordon, especially given his history of issues off the field.

The Browns never ruled out a potential reunion, but it feels like they would’ve signed him already if they were actually interested in bringing him back, and it’s not like he liked the role he had in Kevin Stefanski’s offense anyway.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release A Set Of Important Dates For Fans

20 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Browns 1st-Round Pick Named To All-USFL Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Analyst Breaks Down The Power Of Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Video Shows Off The New Leadership Of Jim Schwartz

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows The Amazing Explosiveness Of Nick Chubb

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Is Fed Up With The National Media Sleeping On Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says The Roster Looks Impressive For 2023

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A Fun Debate Surrounds David Njoku This Summer

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

PFF Has High Praise For Amari Cooper In WR Route Rankings

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Made PFF's Record Book In 2022

4 days ago

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

The Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

5 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their Highest Graded Browns Players Since 2006

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Lands Near The Top Of All-Time PFF List

7 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Reveals How Deshaun Watson Needs To Play In 2023

7 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

1 Team Is Reportedly Expressing Interest In Kareem Hunt

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Browns Show Up High In 2023 PFF RB Rankings

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Show Off The Highlights From 2023 Media Day

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Stump Mitchell Has High Expectations For 1 Browns RB

1 week ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Rank Near The Top Of Important PFF Position Ranking

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns HC Shares Deshaun Watson's Latest Plan To Build Team Chemistry

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Defender Makes PFF's Best AFC Player Position List

1 week ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome Clears The Air About His Fit In Browns Defense

1 week ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Browns Analyst Comments On If Team Can Still Sign DeAndre Hopkins

1 week ago

Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime.

Peyton Hillis Opens Up About Heroic Rescue

1 week ago

Browns Release A Set Of Important Dates For Fans

No more pages to load