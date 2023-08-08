Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Explains How Browns Will Balance Passing And Rushing

Kevin Stefanski Explains How Browns Will Balance Passing And Rushing

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Maybe the Cleveland Browns‘ offense won’t look so different after all.

Head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski sat down for an interesting conversation recently with NFL Network

After discussing how comfortable Deshaun Watson is this year, he was asked a big question.

The analysts wanted to know how Stefanski will fight the urge to pass on every down with Watson at the helm.

And Stefanski’s answer opens questions about just how pass-heavy this year’s attack might be.

“We look at every game like, ‘Okay, how are we going to score some points?’ Sometimes you love the matchup on the ground. Sometimes you love the matchup in the air. It can be situational. But Nick Chubb is a huge part of our offense.”

It hardly sounds like Stefanski is ready to let Watson run wild in the passing game.

Last season was Cleveland’s highest run-to-pass ratio since Stefanski came in, almost a perfect 50-50 split.

But the loss of Kareem Hunt and Stefanski’s recent teases of Nick Chubb as a 3-down back suggest a change.

Throw in their most threatening quarterback of the modern era, and Cleveland looks ready to join the pass-happy 2020s.

But Stefanski’s response throws a little water on the notion of a wide-open passing attack.

 

What Does A Pass-First Offense Look Like? 

Despite his reputation, Cleveland has never run the ball more than passed it during the Stefanski era.

But he came pretty close with just six more passes than rushes last season.

And there were still eight teams that ran the ball more frequently.

Shifting Cleveland’s 50-50 run-pass ratio to Tampa Bay’s league-leading 66% pass rate requires just 10 more passes.

That’s roughly how many times Kareem Hunt and a variety of wide receivers and RB3s ran the ball each week.

And it’s part of the reason why analysts expect little fall-off in Chubb’s production in a pass-first offense.

But we’ve all seen Stefanski react quickly to perceived weaknesses or opportunities in game situations.

How many incompletions or interceptions will he tolerate before turning to the run game?

Browns fans have been frustrated by Stefanski’s sidelining of Chubb at critical points over the years.

Will Stefanski’s in-game analysis frustrate them again by taking the ball out of Watson’s hands?

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Sign Former Ravens, Giants OLB

10 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Receiver Expected To Miss Several Weeks Due To Knee Injury

23 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Stefanski Hints At Different Nick Chubb Usage This Season

1 day ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

UCLA Coach Praises Dorian Thompson-Robinson After NFL Debut

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.

Stump Mitchell Highlights Overlooked Aspect Of Nick Chubb's Game

1 day ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Legend Has High Praise For Browns WR

1 day ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Update On Greg Newsome II Injury

1 day ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Troll Aaron Rodgers While Praising Dorian Thompson-Robinson

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Announce Series of Personnel Moves

2 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dawand Jones Posted Notable Stat Line In His NFL Debut

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Analyst Comments On Huge Expectations For Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a 16-yard touchdown run by Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Talks About Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Debut

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Talks Fair Expectations For Deshaun Watson In 2023

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets after the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16 in the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns QB Reveals Post-Game Advice From Aaron Rodgers

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Offense Leads NFL In 1 Financial Category This Season

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns React To Nick Chubb's Position On NFL Top 100 List

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Analyst Predicts Big Season For Browns Rookie WR

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns OC Names 3 WRs Who Have Excelled In Training Camp

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Reporter Names The Team's 'Face Of The Franchise'

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insiders Rank Deshaun Watson Among His QB Counterparts

6 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Puts Browns At The Same Level As Bengals

6 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tony Grossi Shares Thoughts On Browns During Training Camp

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Juan Thornhill Is Showing His Skills At Browns Practice

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Connects With David Njoku For Big TD In Practice

1 week ago

Browns Sign Former Ravens, Giants OLB

No more pages to load