Kevin Stefanski Is Being Linked To NFC Head Coaching Job

The Cleveland Browns are still preparing for the final chapter of a disappointing season, but the conversation around Kevin Stefanski is still going on. While his future with the Browns remains up in the air, league insiders are beginning to connect him to potential opportunities elsewhere if a change is made.

One NFC team, in particular, is being mentioned.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Stefanski is expected to draw ‘real interest’ from the New York Giants should he become available.

“Kevin Stefanski is a name to watch. He will attract serious interest from the Giants if he’s fired by the Browns,” Raanan wrote.

That report reinforces something that many other analysts have been reporting over the past few weeks. Stefanski remains respected around the league, even as frustration has grown in Cleveland. He is a two-time Coach of the Year winner. He has guided teams to the playoffs. And he has navigated quarterback instability that few coaches would survive.

The Giants are expected to cast a wide net in their coaching search, and Stefanski’s offensive background and experience working through adversity would appeal to a franchise looking to build around quarterback Jaxson Dart.

If the Browns decide to make a change, it will likely happen quickly after the season concludes. Stefanski’s name surfacing in connection with another head coaching job does not change the core issues that exist with the franchise.

A new voice is needed here, and there needs to be someone brought in to build a winning culture.

It’s a very real possibility that Stefanski will succeed somewhere else. But that doesn’t mean letting him go was the wrong choice.

The issues with the Browns run deeper than X’s and O’s, and they need someone who is going to change that.

