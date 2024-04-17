Kevin Stefanski Reveals Nick Chubb ‘Attacking His Rehab’ To Return This Season

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb missed most of last season after an injury in Week 2 forced the athlete to undergo two surgeries in 2023, repairing both his MCL and ACL in his left knee.

The injury was Chubb’s second to his left knee in less than a decade as the runner suffered an ACL tear in 2015 while at Georgia.

With a second injury to the same knee, when should Cleveland expect to see Chubb return to the field?

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed his expectations Tuesday.

In a video posted to Twitter, Stefanski would not give a definitive answer as to when the club expects Chubb’s return despite the running back “attacking his rehab” every day this offseason.

The 28-year-old has been aggressively working to return to the field for the 2024 regular season, coming into the Browns’ facilities early each morning for individual workouts, Stefanski added.

Stefanski emphasized that the team would not rush Chubb back into action to avoid further injury to the star’s left knee, taking a wait-and-see approach to setting a timeline for his return.

Chubb is one of many Cleveland players undergoing rehab this offseason, a list that also includes quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In his first six seasons with the Browns, Chubb has been among the league’s best after rushing for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns during that span.

Chubb averaged 5.3 yards per rush in his first five seasons, ranking him among the NFL’s best.

Other offseason news regarding Chubb came last week as the Browns renegotiated his contract to restructure his pay this season.

