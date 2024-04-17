Deshaun Watson Reveals How His Shoulder Is Feeling

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson remained quiet throughout much of the offseason, evading discussions about his injured throwing arm and his rehabilitation process.

With the Browns – and the rest of the NFL – returning to work this week, Watson could no longer avoid those questions.

Watson had surgery during the 2023 regular season to address a glenoid bone fracture in his throwing shoulder, and the athlete finally shared his insights on the process.

In a Twitter video clip, Watson called his progress thus far “really good” in his hopes to return to action before the start of the 2024 regular season.

The quarterback shared that he is strictly following his doctor’s order to rehab the injury, adding that he was not going beyond the limitations placed on him by his medical team.

According to Watson, his doctor told him that he can be “exactly where (he) wants to be” by continuing to ease back into a full workout regime.

Watson played in six games in 2023, ending his season after a Week 10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The quarterback revealed that after that game he knew his injury extended beyond a strained rotor cuff – his original diagnosis from a prior injury.

In fact, Watson is unsure how long he played with the bone fracture, adding that the injury could have occurred as early as Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Watson has played a total of 12 games for the Browns since Cleveland acquired his services via a trade with the Houston Texans.

